Portugal: Severe drought, no concepts | Economy | DW

Around 30 percent of tap water in Portugal seeps into the ground unused because the supply networks are not modernized. And that’s not all: About 80 percent of the country’s water supplies – according to experts, far too much – is used for agriculture and eight percent of valuable drinking water is poured onto golf courses for tourists. Real luxury, because officially there is aridity on 89 percent of the country’s area, and at least 40 percent are affected by extreme drought.

But nobody seems to be really worried about that: “There is a drought and it will get worse“, the university professor and water expert Joaquim Poças Martins dares to try an explanation: “But because we have a good water supply and water is constantly gushing out of all the taps, the citizens are not really aware of it.”

Apparently the politicians don’t either, notes Francisco Ferreira, also a university professor and committed environmentalist: “We should have had a national water plan for a long time in order to valuable resource to use sustainably. But there isn’t. That’s why in crises like this there is only rather useless activism.”

“An Ecological Crime”

First of all there is agriculture: It relies on the wrong crops and uses too much water because of outdated irrigation methods, say the experts. The environmental engineer Catarina Rodrigues, for example, who is also active in the environmental protection organization Quercus: “In the Algarve in the south, a 600-hectare avocado plantation is planned. Avocados need a lot of water, which is already scarce in the region. That’s an ecological one Crime.”

However, one thing that the Portuguese Ministry of Agriculture has so far enthusiastically supported: Especially in the arid south of the country, more and more plantations have been created that use a lot of water: avocados and berries are growing there on ever larger areas, for example Some even in landscape protection areas – because they can be sold at high prices.

Avocados: They are considered to be a particularly healthy “superfood” – but they need immense amounts of water

The groundwater level is falling

Even the water expert Poças Martins thinks that’s a good thing: “Even if it’s not politically correct to say that: we should produce as much of it as possible. Blackberries, for example, can even be exported by plane and still bring in good money.” He calculates that you could even irrigate them with expensive water from desalination plants and still make a profit. However, there is not yet in Portugal. So many farmers quickly drilled an illegal well and thus supplied themselves with free water, says environmental engineer Rodrigues.

But that is also becoming more and more difficult: in many parts of Portugal it is falling Groundwater level. Also because eucalyptus monocultures grow there. Planted so that the country’s cellulose and paper industry can do good business, billions in business: “The eucalyptus plantations represent an economic sector that is worth around five billion euros,” calculates university professor Poças Martins, who was also State Secretary for the Environment. Portugal’s economy cannot do without them so easily. A reasonable middle ground has to be found. It’s not possible, says Francisco Ferreira, the other university professor: “Eucalyptus is a monoculture. We have to focus on diversity and resilience and use water resources responsibly. Otherwise our landscapes will not survive the next forest fires, nor will we the next drought survive.”

And then there are the tourists

In the Algarve holiday region, the excessive and uncontrolled extraction of groundwater in the coastal strip has meanwhile led to salt water mixing with the groundwater, making it unusable and damaging the soil. But the Algarve needs water, lots of water, because there are a lot of tourists there. Ten million – as many people as Portugal has inhabitants – it was a year before the Covid pandemic. This year, the current figures promise that there will be even more. The government and local politicians are happy, tourism has now become Portugal’s main source of income.

Unfortunately, there is a big catch: “Mass tourism means extremely high water consumption for regions like the Algarve,” explains environmentalist Francisco Ferreira. Mainly because the providers are banking on the scarce water: Thalasso offers are just as fashionable as swimming pools and leisure pools. Hand and bath towels that are washed daily and holidaymakers who are far too careless have driven water consumption to alarming levels.

“And then there’s golf, which Portugal promotes so heavily and has massively developed,” notes Ferreira. Portugal pours eight percent of its drinking water onto the golf courses. Of the approximately 40 systems in the south of the country, just three are irrigated with treated water. “We still have a lot to do, especially when it comes to recycling wastewater,” complains Ferreira. “The share is now just two percent.”

Tourists come in large numbers and bring a lot of money with them – but they also use a lot of water See also Bertelli and Caracciolo bet on the lathe: bought the Tuscan MCM for 8.36 million

Watering forbidden

The government promises improvement in this area and desalination plants for drinking water production are to be built soon – of course operated with sustainable energy. On the other hand, however, it makes the construction of major tourism projects easier, criticizes environmental engineer Catarina Rodrigues: “A law that Environmental Simplex That said, has now enabled many controversial projects to be approved, and many more are likely to be approved.”

Environmental Simplex could, by the way, be translated as “simplified environmental protection”. The “good water supply companies” in Portugal, so praised by the water expert Poças Martins, will ensure that the water will also gush out of the taps in these new hotel complexes.

For now at least. Because last summer, the public outdoor pools in the Algarve had to close due to a lack of water, fountains were turned off and watering flowers in the gardens was banned across the country. The tourists may not have noticed much of this, however.