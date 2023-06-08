POS, deactivate this function from your phone or lose 30 euros per day

POS, scammers have become adept at exploiting the criticalities of contactless payments. Here’s how to defend yourself

Nowadays most people are used to contactless payments. Cash has essentially disappeared and the reason is very simple, making transactions with a credit/debit card, simply by placing it on the POS, is much more convenient and quick. You can even save the card directly on your smartphone or smartwatch, and thus avoid always having it in your wallet. For those who prefer cash, we remind you that it is also possible to withdraw money with the health card.

Contactless payments, it takes just one second to lose 30 euros

Subscribe to the newsletter

