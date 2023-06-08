Home » POS, deactivate this function from your phone or lose 30 euros per day
Business

POS, deactivate this function from your phone or lose 30 euros per day

by admin
POS, deactivate this function from your phone or lose 30 euros per day

POS, scammers have become adept at exploiting the criticalities of contactless payments. Here’s how to defend yourself

Nowadays most people are used to contactless payments. Cash has essentially disappeared and the reason is very simple, making transactions with a credit/debit card, simply by placing it on the POS, is much more convenient and quick. You can even save the card directly on your smartphone or smartwatch, and thus avoid always having it in your wallet. For those who prefer cash, we remind you that it is also possible to withdraw money with the health card.

Contactless payments, it takes just one second to lose 30 euros

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  In Puglia the ICT district is still growing but there are no qualified personnel

You may also like

As CPO of Zoom, this is how I...

Netflix: US subscribers on the rise after account...

Romagna, many cancellations by German tourists: in July...

Volvo XC60 commercial leasing: This is the best...

Waste, Capuano (Conai): Italian excellence in recycling must...

Career Opportunities: Children with this trait are at...

The spread is at its lowest for the...

The price of a new car? 40% is...

Migrants, Orban fires on the EU agreement. And...

Artificial intelligence, lights and above all shadows

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy