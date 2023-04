MILANO – Digital payments, for the cut commissions promised by Meloni government it goes to extra time. The executive should have given substance to its proposal to traders: reduction up to the threshold of 30 euros within 400 thousand euros in turnover. He had guaranteed it after the reverse of the Maneuver, when one was assumed stop the obligation of Pos below 60 euros and a review of the sanctions (later repealed under pressure from the EU).