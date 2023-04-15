Roberto Fico guest of Marco Damilano on the Rai 3 show “Il Cavallo e la Torre”

Yesterday evening at Il Cavallo e la Torre, the information strip conducted on Rai Tre by Marco Damilano, there was Roberto Fico in great shape. The former Speaker of the Chamber presented himself in the guise he prefers and that is that of the man on the left who voted for Rifondazione and who still flirts with Fausto Bertinotti. Naturally, this is only an appearance, one of the many decoys that the Five Star Movement has always used to ensnare voters.

Because the party-non-party of Grillo and Conte it is animated by a single motto and corroborated by a single banner with the inscription on: “Franza or Spain enough that if magna”. Only in this way can we understand how it was possible for Roberto Fico to have made the Speaker of the Chamber in the right-wing government, the yellow-green, while professing himself on the left-wing card, indeed “communist”. It would have been more coherent to resign but the cadrega is the cadrega.

The Horse and the Tower – Roberto Fico and Marco Damilano

People have witnessed with the Five Stars a continuous swirl of contradictions due to a single fact: with them no political line is possible that is not precisely that of capturing all possible power, not caring about any ideology. It is precisely called populism and it always has a hold on fools and the ignorant. And we come to the appearance of Che Guevara in Posillipo.

Fico, who is also one of the least worst, was – as we said – at Damilano’s as a “man of the left” a role that is now particularly easy given that the right – center governs. Therefore, Meloni’s shot-peening on everything is taken for granted: from the PNRR, to migrants, and above all on the basic income, the “exchange vote” with which the Movement was saved in the South and which Meloni sterilized.

