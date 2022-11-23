Positive Asian stock exchanges and US futures, awaiting the publication of the Fed minutes relating to the last meeting of the FOMC – the monetary policy arm of the US central bank – when rates on US fed funds were raised by 75 basis points per the fourth time in a row, to the new range between 3.75% and 4%, a record value since 2008.

At around 7.30 am Italian time, futures on the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 are practically flat, while those on the Nasdaq are down 0.14%.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange remained closed today. Shanghai rises by 0.18%, the Hong Kong stock market rises by 0.73%, Seoul +0.46%, Sydney +0.70%.

Yesterday positive closure for Wall Street: the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 397.82 points (+1.18%), at 34,098.10; the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.36% to 11,174.41; the S&P 500 also advanced 1.36% to 4,003.58, closing above the 4,000 mark for the first time since September.

“Investor sentiment remains upbeat, and this is triggering the market rally,” he commented on CNBC

Eugene Profit, CEO of Profit Investments – With the next Fed meeting looming (December 13-14), we believe the central bank is likely to moderate its language a bit and that investors will want to remain optimistic, ignoring the many headwinds in the market”.

Looking at the Asia Pacific area, today the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ), the central bank of New Zealand, announced that it has raised the main reference rates by 75 basis points, at the highest rate ever, to 4 .25%, in line with consensus expectations.

This is the ninth consecutive monetary tightening since the RBNZ started raising rates in October 2021 to tame rising inflation.

Focus on the Hong Kong stock exchange on BYD, the Chinese electric car manufacturer, whose stock fell by more than 2.5% following the news of the decision by Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffett’s holding company, to cut its stake in the group .

Buffett sold 3.2 million shares of BYD worth HK$630 million (the equivalent of $80.6 million), reducing his stake in the company to 15.99% from 16.28% previously.