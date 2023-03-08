Closure above parity for most of the European stock exchanges, including Piazza Affari. The Ftse Mib closed up by 0.5% to 27,911 points, with purchases above all on Inwit (+4.1%), Stm (+3.4%) and Diasorin (+2.6%), while Tenaris fell back ( -2.1%), Saipem (-1.5%) and Leonardo (-1.15%).

On bonds, the Btp-Bund spread narrows to around 177 basis points, with the Italian ten-year yield at 4.41%. Among US Treasuries, the two-year bond remains above 5% and the 10-year bond shrinks to 3.94%, after yesterday’s increase triggered by Powell’s words on a possible acceleration in the pace of monetary tightening and on a higher terminal rate than previously anticipated.

The Fed chairman gave the second part of his testimony to the US Congress today, reiterating yesterday’s message but specifying that no decision has yet been made on the pace of the tightening.

Meanwhile Thomas Barkin, head of the Richmond Fed, remarked that the central bank must continue to raise rates because inflation remains too high, without expressing an opinion on the extent of the next adjustment. Citigroup and Goldman Sachs analysts are now aiming for a 50 basis point tightening in March and a terminal rate between 5.5% and 5.7%.

Meanwhile, US macro data showed an increase in private sector payrolls of 242,000 units, above expectations, as well as a still historically high number of job vacancies, which underlines the persistent imbalance between job demand and supply and the resulting pressures on wages (and therefore on inflation). Little movement on Wall Street, with limited variations for Dow Jones (-0.4%), S&P500 (-0.1%) and Nasdaq (flat).

The euro/dollar exchange rate remains in the 1.055 area and the dollar/yen fluctuates around 137 again, after yesterday’s strengthening of the greenback due to Powell’s restrictive tone. Among commodities, oil (Brent) fell to around 82.7 dollars a barrel due to the stronger dollar and fears related to the economic effects of a further tightening of monetary policy.

During the day, the numbers on eurozone GDP, stagnant in 4Q 2022 (+1.8% y/y, slightly below estimates) and on retail sales in Italy, up by 1.7% per month, were also released and 6.2% annually in January.

Finally, we note the rate decision by the Bank of Canada, which left the cost of money unchanged as expected.