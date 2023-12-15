Positive ending in Piazza Affari (+0.2%) on ECB day

See-sawing session for European stock markets on ECB day. Piazza Affari closes positive, with the Ftse Mib rising by 0.2% to 30,359 points, after momentarily passing into negative territory during the afternoon. Sales on banks, with Mps (-6%), Bper (-5.9%), Unicredit (-4.5%) and Banco Bpm (-3.8%) at the bottom of the list, while Diasorin (+10%) is flying %), Cnh (+5.6%), Telecom Italia (+5.4%) and Moncler (+4.5%).

The ECB kept interest rates unchanged, as expected, and announced a reduction in the PEPP program portfolio by 7.5 billion euros per month in the second half of 2024, before ending reinvestments at the end of next year .

Updated economic projections were also released, which predict core inflation of 5% in 2023, decreasing to 2.7% in 2024, 2.3% in 2025 and 2.1% in 2026. As regards GDP, Eurosystem experts indicate growth of 0.6% in 2023, 0.8% in 2024 and 1.5% in both 2025 and 2026. President Lagarde, in the post-meeting press conference, stated that Rate cuts were not discussed at the meeting.

The BoE also kept rates stable, however highlighting a more restrictive tone than the Fed which yesterday surprised the markets by predicting three cuts in 2024.

On bonds, the BTP/Bund spread narrows to 167 basis points, the lowest since September, with the yield on the Italian 10-year bond falling to 3.79%. On Forex the euro/dollar rose to 1.1 and the dollar/yen slipped to 141.5.

Among raw materials, Brent oil prices are recovering, reaching around $76.3 per barrel.

