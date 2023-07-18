Positive ending in Piazza Affari (+0.3%), decreasing BTP yield

Positive closing for the stock exchanges of the Old Continent, while Wall Street proceeds mixed. In Piazza Affari, the Ftse Mib ends trading up 0.3% to 28,706 points. Money in particular on Banca Mediolanum (+2.2%), Leonardo (+2.2%) and Diasorin (+2%) while Moncler (-1.4%) and Ferrari (-1. 1%).

European bond yields fell sharply after comments by ECB member Knot, which reduced expectations of a further rate hike in September. The number one of the Dutch central bank said that a tightening after July is not guaranteed and that it will depend on the data. The yield of the BTP fell to 4% for the first time in July and the spread with the Bund fell to 162 bp.

In the USA, the S&P500 rises by 0.3% and the Nasdsaq drops by 0.1%. Focus on the quarterly reports of Morgan Stanley and Bank of America, while tomorrow evening the spotlight will be on IBM, Tesla and Netflix. The macro agenda brought below-expected data on retail sales in June, up by 0.2% (consensus +0.5%) and on industrial production, down by 0.5%.

On Forex, the euro/dollar drops from its highs of over a year and a half to 1.122 while the dollar/yen stands at 138.9. Among the raw materials, oil (Brent) once again exceeds 79 dollars a barrel.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

