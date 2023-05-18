Positive EU stock exchanges, confidence in US debt agreement. Gas under 30 euros, minimum for two years

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – European stocks continue briskly optimistic about a bipartisan debt ceiling deal while Wall Street is mixed after Thursday’s session showed sharp gains.

US President Joe Biden said he was “confident” about an upcoming agreement and also the speaker of the House, Republican Kevin McCarthy spoke of a “possible agreement by the weekend”. Thus, the FTSE MIB of Milan, the CAC 40 of Paris, the DAX 40 of Frankfurt, on the maximums since January 2021, the IBEX 35 of Madrid, the AEX of Amsterdam and the FT-SE 100 of London travel on the highs of the session . Purchases mainly reward cars, tech and banks, followed by utilities and raw materials.

The words of the vice president of the ECB, Luis de Guindos, also give support to the European markets, according to which the Eurotower will have to raise the cost of money again in the next meetings, but most of the work has already been done. «A significant part of the journey has already been covered, there is still a part of the way to go, but probably the part that awaits us is shorter. But I don’t know what the end point will be,” he said.

US subsidy requests down, manufacturing above estimates

In the United States, the number of first-time jobless applicants in the week ending May 13 decreased by 22,000 to 242,000 (seasonally adjusted), the Labor Department reported; expectations were for a figure of 250,000. In addition, manufacturing conditions in the Philadelphia area remained negative in May, recording a better-than-expected improvement. The index calculated by the Philadelphia Federal Reserve rose from -31.3 points to -10.4, against expectations for a -20; it was the eleventh negative figure in the last twelve months.

Wall Street, mixed indices between the US debt node and Fed rates

Opening contrasted on Wall Street, despite the optimism on the negotiations in Washington to raise the debt ceiling and avoid the first default in the history of the United States. In fact, what weighs heavily is the apparent willingness of the Federal Reserve not to cut interest rates in 2023, if not even to continue to raise them to counter inflation. “A default would be catastrophic. I am confident that we will find an agreement, nobody wants a default,” said US President Joe Biden yesterday before his departure to participate in the G7 in Japan. “We won’t default,” he said, “it never happened and it won’t.” “The positions are still distant, but an agreement is possible by the weekend”, said the speaker of the House, the Republican Kevin McCarthy. Biden will hold a press conference on Sunday, returning from Japan, after giving up the second part of his trip to Australia and Papua New Guinea.