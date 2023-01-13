Final up slightly for the Ftse Mib, up 0.2% to 25,783 points. Among the stocks in the main list, Bper (+3.25%) made progress above all, on which Mediobanca Securities improved its rating from Neutral to Outperform, and Banco Bpm (+3%), on which the Piazza Cuccia institution increased its target price at 4.15 euros, stating that it could represent an M&A target.

Iveco (+2.8%) and Moncler (+2.8%) also performed well, on which Intesa (Add) raised the target price to 59.5 euros (from 55) while Mediobanca (Outperform) lowered it from 75 to 65 euros.

Stellantis is down (-3.7%), in a negative context for the European automotive industry after the cuts announced by Tesla in the USA and in the Old Continent. Sales also on Terna (-1%), Banca Generali (-0.8%) and Pirelli (-0.8%).

On bonds, the Btp-Bund spread remains little moved at 182 basis points, with the yield on the Italian 10-year bond just under 4%. In Forex, the dollar remains weak against other currencies after yesterday’s drop triggered by inflation data. The euro/dollar remains above 1.08 and the dollar/yen drops below 128. Among the raw materials, oil advances with Brent in the 85 dollar area and natural gas prices fall to 63.3 euro €/MWh .

The other European stock exchanges rose, while Wall Street proceeded uncertainly after the start of the quarterly season with the accounts of Wells Fargo, Bank of America, JP Morgan and Citigroup. The unreassuring indications of the big US banks were partially offset by the positive data on consumer confidence from the University of Michigan, which indicates a drop in short-term inflation expectations to 4%.

Next week, focus on the World Economic Forum in Davos, with comments from some Fed and ECB officials. The spotlights are also on the US quarterly reports and on the meeting of the Bank of Japan, while the final December data on inflation in the euro area and those on industrial production and retail sales in the United States and China are on the agenda for the macro agenda. As regards the latter, the reading on GDP for the fourth quarter will also be disseminated. Finally, it should be remembered that Wall Street will be closed on Monday for the Martin Luther King Day holiday.