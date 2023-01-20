Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – The European Stock Exchanges are attempting to rebound in the last session of the week following the words of Christine Lagarde who confirmed the ECB’s restrictive approach in Davos. The price lists, also grappling with the ghost of recession that has shaken Wall Street, are thus regaining ground with the aim of reinforcing the rally of 2023 (approximately +6% Piazza Affari), interrupted only on the eve. Investors, already in a good mood for the news that arrived from overseas with the boom in subscribers of Netflixare focusing on the prospects for the European economy, which appear less gloomy than expected: after all, even Lagarde described a scenario that is not brilliant for 2023, but better than anticipated (and with the specter of a severe recession perhaps in removal). In this context, inflation remains a special observation, especially as recent data give hope that the peak has been reached. Among the main indexes, the FTSE MIB rose in Milan, in the wake of the French CAC 40 and the DAX 30 index of Frankfurt. London (FT-SE 100) and Madrid (IBEX 35) also did well.

In Piazza Affari, Saipem shines, Amplifon in red

On the main Milanese list, Saipem shines, having been awarded two offshore contracts for a total amount of approximately 900 million dollars. The first – in partnership with Aker Solutions do Brasil – comes from TotalEnergies for the development project of Lapa Southwest, a deep water oil field in the Santos basin in the South Atlantic, 270 kilometers off the coast of São Paulo, in Brazil. The other contract was awarded by Equinor for the Irpa Pipeline project which, in deep waters in the Norwegian Sea, consists of the installation of an 80-kilometer pipeline connecting the subsea production model of the Irpa field to the existing Aasta Hansteen platform.

The rise in crude oil also supports other oil stocks, from Tenaris to Eni. The banks are in good shape, led by Banca Pop Er and Banco Bpm, while Amplifon slips in the rear, with the analysts of Equita who have revised the estimates on revenues for 2022-2023 in the light of recent market trends, expecting a slowdown in the trend organic. Weak Diasorin and among the technological Stmicroelectron, with the stock taking a break from the rally in view of the publication of the 2022 accounts.

Profits for Netflix are declining but subscribers are booming with a new formula

Turning our gaze to Wall Street, the stock of Netflix it moved up by more than 8% in the after-hours, after the publication of the quarterly: earnings lower than expected in the last three months of 2022, but the number of new subscribers much higher than the market consensus. The company reported earnings per share of 12 cents on revenues of $7.85 billion (+1.9%), versus 45 cents on $7.85 billion expected by experts (net income was 55. 3 million, down 91% from a year earlier). Netflix added 7.66 million global net paying subscribers, while expectations were for 4.57 million, in line among other things with forecasts from the streaming platform itself. Therefore, the launch of the new low-cost advertising subscription was very positive, while Reed Hastings announced that he will leave his position as CEO but will remain president (the other CEO, Ted Sarandos, will keep his position).

Stable spread at 172 points, yield rises to 3.81%

Stable session for the spread between BTp and Bund, at its lowest since April 2022, following the release of the ECB minutes relating to the last meeting and the intervention of the ECB president Christine Lagarde at the Davos Forum. The yield differential between the German Bund and the 10-year benchmark BTP opened at 172 basis points, the same level recorded at the January 19 closing. The ten-year BTP yield rose to 3.81% from a last position recorded yesterday at 3.77 percent.