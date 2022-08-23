Home Business Positive oil after volatile week start, Brent towards $ 98: focus on possible Opec action
Business

Positive oil after volatile week start, Brent towards $ 98: focus on possible Opec action

by admin

Still signs of recovery for oil after the start of the high volatility week. At the moment, the WTI rises by about 1.6% to 91.8 dollars a barrel, while the Brent marks an increase of 1.4% just below 98 dollars a barrel. Yesterday Brent lost more than 4% intraday in the wake of the risk-off on the markets and the greater optimism on the Iranian nuclear issue.

From Mps Capital Services they underline that yesterday, however, the prices suddenly canceled the decline in the wake of the unexpected statements by the Saudi energy minister according to which OPEC could cut production as the lack of liquidity is distorting the financial market ( future) than the physical one, no longer reflecting its fundamentals. “Such a statement would appear to be aimed at avoiding a downward acceleration in the price of oil (below $ 90 per barrel),” the experts add.

See also  The foreign exchange trap for the ECB: why Frankfurt must move with caution on rates

You may also like

China’s first general-purpose GPU chip with 77 billion...

Confindustria, Bonomi: ready for a rationing plan and...

Energy crisis and winds of recession penalize European...

Tenaris rally on the stock exchange with oil...

JD.com beats estimates but records slowest revenue growth...

Twitter loses 2.6% on Wall Street after the...

Expert: The central bank’s interest rate cut will...

Employment agencies in the fulfillment chaos

Huatai Securities: Power rationing and frequent power rationing...

Sony, 6 billion lawsuit for costs imposed on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy