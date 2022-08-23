Still signs of recovery for oil after the start of the high volatility week. At the moment, the WTI rises by about 1.6% to 91.8 dollars a barrel, while the Brent marks an increase of 1.4% just below 98 dollars a barrel. Yesterday Brent lost more than 4% intraday in the wake of the risk-off on the markets and the greater optimism on the Iranian nuclear issue.

From Mps Capital Services they underline that yesterday, however, the prices suddenly canceled the decline in the wake of the unexpected statements by the Saudi energy minister according to which OPEC could cut production as the lack of liquidity is distorting the financial market ( future) than the physical one, no longer reflecting its fundamentals. “Such a statement would appear to be aimed at avoiding a downward acceleration in the price of oil (below $ 90 per barrel),” the experts add.