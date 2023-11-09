Positive Piazza Affari (+0.7%), jump in Nexi (+9.7%)

Closing on the rise for Piazza Affari, in line with the other European stock exchanges. The Ftse Mib closed trading with an increase of 0.7% at 28,644 points, with Nexi (+9.7%) on the charts after the results and confirmation of the guidance. Bper (+4.7%) and Azimut (+3.3%) are also in the spotlight, following in the wake of the accounts, while Hera is losing ground (-1.4%).

Later, the spotlight will shift to a speech by Christine Lagarde, president of the ECB, and subsequently to a speech by Fed number one Jerome Powell. Meanwhile, two officials of the American central bank, Barkin and Bostic, stated that the The US economy has not yet fully felt the effects of past interest rate increases, suggesting a further slowdown is on the way.

On the macroeconomic front, recurring requests for unemployment benefits in the US grew for the seventh consecutive week, signaling a cooling of the labor market, after data on Chinese consumer prices falling (-0.2% m/m) to October.

On bonds, the BTP-Bund spread remains in the 185 bp area, with the Italian 10-year bond increasing over 4.5%.

Among raw materials, Brent oil returns to 80.7 dollars a barrel, while on the Forex the euro/dollar remains stable at 1.07 and the yen weakens to 151 against the greenback.

