OPEC+ has announced the cut in production

Piazza Affari opens positive with an increase of 0.35% after the announcement that OPEC+ will reduce production. The oil price boom (+5% with May Wti at 79.5 dollars a barrel and June Brent at 84 dollars a barrel) and the new orders are good for Saipem which rises by almost 6% and for Eni, which is up 3.63%. Well too Tenaris at 3.32%. The first €2.343 billion tranche of the Unicredit capital increase starts today and will be completed by June. The second of 1 billion will be executed in the second half of the year. Frankfurt and Zurich are down slightly, while Madrid is the worst (-0.3%).

It has stipulated, through the subsidiary Sciuker Ecospace, a new partnership with Banco BPM. The agreement provides for the transfer of 30 million euros of tax credits concerning the energy requalification interventions connected to the Super Ecobonus.

“We expect market activity to remain relatively low this week before the Easter break – Unicredit analysts report – The macroeconomic data agenda is light in the euro area while investors will pay particular attention to the price paid component of the Ism US manufacturing index (to be released in the mid-afternoon). Upward pressure in oil prices is likely to put pressure on yields as well as it will challenge the positive inflation picture that supported fixed income markets at the end of last week.

