Positive Piazza Affari, Leonardo soars (+5.7%)

Positive closing for European stock markets in a session full of macroeconomic events in the Eurozone and the USA. On Piazza Affari, the Ftse Mib index ended up 1% at 30,403 points.

Money especially on Leonardo (+5.7%), supported in part by the escalation of tensions in the Middle East which pushes defense stocks. Also highlighted were Banco Bpm (+4.05%) and Saipem (+3.2%). Stmicroelectronics fell (-3.9%), held back by the profit warning of Mobileye, Diasorin (-1.6%) and Brunello Cucinelli (-1.5%).

A day full of macroeconomic insights. Inflation accelerated in Germany and France, with their respective harmonized consumer price data rising to 3.8% and 4.1% year-on-year. Eurozone services and composite PMIs remained in the contraction zone. In the US, ADP data on employment in the private sector showed more hiring than expected in December (164 thousand against 125 thousand expectations), while requests for unemployment benefits decreased to 202 thousand.

Eurozone inflation data and the jobs report on the US labor market are expected tomorrow, which will be carefully evaluated by central banks and operators for any implications relating to the extent and timing of rate cuts.

On bonds, the BTP-Bund spread remains essentially unchanged at 168 basis points, with the yield on the Italian 10-year bond rising to 3.78% and that of the Bund at 2.1%.

Among raw materials, Brent oil, in the area of ​​76.5 dollars a barrel, retreats after the gains of recent days triggered by tensions in the Red Sea and the closure of two fields in Libya.

On Forex, the euro/dollar rises slightly to 1.096 and the dollar/yen advances to 144.6, with the Japanese currency also weak due to the earthquake in the country, which reduces the possibility of an abandonment of the ultra-accommodative monetary policy from part of the BoJ.