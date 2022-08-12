Home Business Positive pitch in Europe with all major indices above par
Positive start but slightly above par and with few volumes for the main European indices. The Eurostoxx 50 index is on parity 3,760 points. The same for Piazza Affari, which starts the last day of weekly trading up by 0.15%, thus finding itself at 22,895 points. Positive also on the Ibex 35 (+ 0.20%) and on the Dax 30 in Frankfurt which starts the session at 13,700 points (0.19%). The French Cac 40 also did well (0.15%), but also the index Portuguese PSI which is up by 0.31%.

