Positive Signs of Recovery: China’s Industrial Economy Shows Steady Growth

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics shows that the industrial economy in China is recovering and improving. In the first three quarters, the added value of industries above designated size increased by 4% year-on-year, surpassing the growth rate of the first quarter and the first half of the year. This growth has been consistent quarter by quarter.

According to the data, 27 out of 41 major industrial sectors maintained year-on-year growth in their added value. The proportion of manufacturing added value in GDP has remained stable, indicating the stability of the industrial sector. Corporate efficiency has also accelerated, with profits of industrial enterprises above designated size increasing by 17.2% year-on-year in August. Operating income and profits have both turned from negative to positive.

Experts have praised the simultaneous improvement in investment, consumption, and export indicators, as well as the expansion of growth areas for industries and enterprises. The utilization rate of production capacity and enterprise production and sales rates have also increased simultaneously, indicating the potential for further development in the industry.

Equipment manufacturing and raw material processing industries are leading the growth of the industrial economy. The export of high-end, intelligent, and green mechanical and electrical products has significantly increased, with the total export volume of automobiles and their spare parts, ships, and electrical equipment growing by 48.2%, 26.8%, and 16.2% respectively. The export of new energy vehicles has increased by 1.1 times compared to the previous year.

Manufacturing investment has become a crucial support for the improvement of the industrial economy. Manufacturing technology transformation investment increased by 3.7% year-on-year, driving the growth of the equipment manufacturing industry and stimulating the potential development of traditional manufacturing industries. Private investment in the manufacturing industry achieved a 9% growth, with the growth rate picking up for three consecutive months.

Emerging industries have shown strong growth, with the output of solar cells and charging piles growing by 63.2% and 34.2% respectively. The production and sales of new energy vehicles have also increased significantly by 33.7% and 37.5% respectively. The information and communication industry, software industry, and artificial intelligence industry have maintained rapid development, leading to double-digit growth in software business revenue for ten consecutive months.

Confidence in the industrial sector is gradually increasing. Manufacturing investment has continued to grow, and the manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) has returned to the boom range. The industrial producer price index (PPI) has increased for two consecutive months, and corporate efficiency has improved month by month. The expectations and confidence of industrial enterprises have also shown positive trends.

Overall, the clear signal of recovery in the industrial economy in China has contributed to the GDP growth in the first three quarters. The policies and measures to stabilize industrial growth have been effective, and the optimization of the industrial structure and consumption patterns has achieved initial results. The transformation towards modernization, intelligence, and green industries has played a positive role and has boosted the confidence of industrial enterprises. This sets a foundation for overcoming difficulties and continued improvement in the industrial economy in the fourth quarter and the following year.

