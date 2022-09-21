Home Business Positive start in America with all major indices above parity pending the Fed meeting. S&P 500 towards 3,900 points
Positive start on Wall Street with all three major overseas indices moving above parity ahead of tonight’s Fed meeting where Powell is likely to raise rates again by 75 basis points. The S&P 500 after yesterday’s 1.13% decline, today starts trading up 0.5%, while the Nasdaq is currently up 0.23%, catching up after the 1% decline of yesterday.

The uncertainty of the operators can also be seen from the reduction in trading volumes in the last few sessions and this can also be seen from the narrow bodies of the candles.

Within the S&P 500, General Mills rose by almost 5%, as well as + 4.15 by Viatris and 2.7% by Ford. On the contrary, among the worst in the 500 blue chip basket we find Carnival (-3.9%), United Airlines (-3.8%) and Royal Caribbean (-3.5%).

Traders will be paying attention to the Fed’s new economic forecasts tonight.

Finally, the 10-year treasury yield stands at 3.54%, while the two-year yield stands at 3.96%.

