Positive start in Europe with most of the Old Continent indices in positive territory. The EuroStoxx 50 index is at 3,450 points with a rise of 0.53%, while our Ftse Mib index is currently at 21,500 points, up 0.44%. Positive also in Germany with the Dax 30 index which is up by 0.69%, but also in Spain where the Ibex 35 starts trading up by 0.22% compared to yesterday’s close.

To conclude, the BTP / Bund spread is at 245 basis points, an increase of 0.82%.