Home Business Positive start in Europe after yesterday’s drops. Ftse Mib at 21.428 points
Business

Positive start in Europe after yesterday’s drops. Ftse Mib at 21.428 points

by admin
Positive start in Europe after yesterday’s drops. Ftse Mib at 21.428 points

Positive start in Europe with most of the Old Continent indices in positive territory. The EuroStoxx 50 index is at 3,450 points with a rise of 0.53%, while our Ftse Mib index is currently at 21,500 points, up 0.44%. Positive also in Germany with the Dax 30 index which is up by 0.69%, but also in Spain where the Ibex 35 starts trading up by 0.22% compared to yesterday’s close.

To conclude, the BTP / Bund spread is at 245 basis points, an increase of 0.82%.

See also  Zhongjun Group remits funds to the trustee of US dollar bonds due in March in advance, and no other US dollar bonds mature within one year_Sina Finance_Sina.com

You may also like

Italy of congresses is recovering and gains fifth...

Dear bills: from weekend work to the push...

With a loss of 5.3 billion, the market...

The experience of switching from iPhone 12 to...

Sym Joyride 300, the test of the new...

Epic CEO angrily criticizes Apple’s App Store price...

From Intesa to Nordmeccanica, the bonuses against the...

Wall Street: US futures up after negative close....

Vigilantes and cleaners with the return to the...

Epic CEO angrily criticizes Apple’s App Store price...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy