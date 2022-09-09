Positive start in Europe the day after the ECB’s rate hike from 75 basis points. The EuroStoxx 50 index starts the last weekly session at 3,520 points with a rise of 0.45%. Positive also in Italy with the Ftse Mib which at the moment is up by 0.59% to 21,805 points, but also on the Dax 30 index in Frankfurt with a gain of 0.5%. The Spanish Ibex 35 (+ 0.76%) and the French Cac 40 (+ 0.46%) also did well.

The BTP / Bund spread starts the session at 230 basis points, up 2.5% compared to yesterday’s closing