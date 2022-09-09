Home Business Positive start in Europe the day after the ECB rate hike. Ftse Mib towards 21,900 points, the spread rises
Positive start in Europe the day after the ECB rate hike. Ftse Mib towards 21,900 points, the spread rises

Positive start in Europe the day after the ECB’s rate hike from 75 basis points. The EuroStoxx 50 index starts the last weekly session at 3,520 points with a rise of 0.45%. Positive also in Italy with the Ftse Mib which at the moment is up by 0.59% to 21,805 points, but also on the Dax 30 index in Frankfurt with a gain of 0.5%. The Spanish Ibex 35 (+ 0.76%) and the French Cac 40 (+ 0.46%) also did well.

The BTP / Bund spread starts the session at 230 basis points, up 2.5% compared to yesterday’s closing

