Positive start of the session in Europe with all the main indices recovering after yesterday’s sharp drops. The EuroStoxx 50 is currently at 3,500 points with an increase of half a percentage point, as is the Ftse Mib index which is at 21,570 points. Positivity also on the Portuguese Psi index up by 0.20%, while the best are the Spanish Ibex 35 (+ 0.61%) and the Frankfurt Dax with a 0.68% increase.

Finally, the BTP / Bund spread starts the session at 237 basis points with an increase of 0.26%.