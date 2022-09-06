Home Business Positive start in Europe waiting to see the ECB’s moves. Ftse recovers the 21,500 points
Positive start in Europe waiting to see the ECB’s moves. Ftse recovers the 21,500 points

Positive start of the session in Europe with all the main indices recovering after yesterday’s sharp drops. The EuroStoxx 50 is currently at 3,500 points with an increase of half a percentage point, as is the Ftse Mib index which is at 21,570 points. Positivity also on the Portuguese Psi index up by 0.20%, while the best are the Spanish Ibex 35 (+ 0.61%) and the Frankfurt Dax with a 0.68% increase.

Finally, the BTP / Bund spread starts the session at 237 basis points with an increase of 0.26%.

