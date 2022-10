Positive start in Europe with all the main indexes of the Old Continent currently in positive territory, The EuroStoxx 50 index is at 3,384 points with a rise of 1.28%, while our Ftse Mib index is in increase of 1.55% to 21,298 points. Positive also on the German Dax30 index which is at 12,400 points with an increase of 1.6%, but also on the Spanish Ibex 35 index at 7,574 points, an increase of 1.54%.

Finally, the spread is at 233 basis points with an increase of 0.63%.