Positive opening for the main European indices that start trading in positive territory, pending the exit of the GDP in the 3rd quarter and the Eurozone trade balance. In particular, the EuroStoxx50 index is currently up by 0.55% to 3,900 points, while in Piazza Affari the Ftse Mib index moves up by 0.4% to 24,680 points. The German index also did well (+ 0.25%) at 14,350 points, but also the French Cac40 index which moved up by 0.30%.

Finally, the BTP / Bund spread, which moved up by 0.26% to 203 basis points.

