(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – In the aftermath of a weak session, the European stock exchanges try to get back on track, between setbacks and attempts to accelerate. The spotlights remain on central banks and the resilience of the economy, after the OECD anticipated a contraction at the end of 2022 for Italy, followed by a slight recovery in 2023, but ruled out a global recession for the next year. On the ECB front, pending the minutes of the last meeting, the chief economist Lane opened with an increase of 50 basis points and not 75. After some uncertainty, the CAC 40 of Paris, the DAX 40 of Frankfurt, the FT-SE 100 of London, the IBEX 35 of Madrid, the AEX of Amsterdam. The FTSE MIB of Milan is doing better, supported by the securities of the oil sector and with investors who are also looking at the 35 billion maneuver announced by the Meloni government. The Milanese price list comes from a period of substantial increases: from 12 October to 15 November, it recorded a 20% sprint, significantly reducing losses since the beginning of the year, which are around 9%.

Furthermore, at an international level, possible concerns are aroused new closures that China could announce, pursuing the zero-Covid policy, after the rise in coronavirus cases in recent days, as well as the three deaths recorded, the first in the last six months. The prospect of a tightening of the lockdowns – and therefore of a slowdown of the economy – fuels concerns about demand, including for energy.

Wall Street positive, waiting for the Fed minutes

Wall Street is also moving up, awaiting the Fed minutes, after a down session and in the week of Thanksgiving, already marked by a low trading volume. The comments of the top executives of the company continue to weigh on the indices Federal Reserve, who reiterated last week that they will go ahead with sharp interest rate hikes to fight inflation, even at the cost of sending the US economy into recession. The president of the Cleveland Fed, Loretta Mester, reiterated on CNBC that “there is still a lot of work to do, because we must see inflation on a sustainable path towards 2%”.

“The hike cycle is nearing its end or at least a pause as rates have reached an already largely restrictive level, especially in the United States,” he comments. Luigi Nardella of Ceresio Investors. “However – he adds – how long interest rates will remain high and when central banks will begin to reduce them will depend on inflation and the intensity of the economic slowdown; the evolution of both macroeconomic variables remains highly uncertain».

In Milan eyes on Enel, the oil companies take off

In Piazza Affari, among the headlines, in the spotlight Enel which presented the new plan to 2025 which provides for the disposal of assets for 21 billion euros. The oil companies are in evidence: Tenaris, Saipem and Eni are among the best, with the price of oil returning to stabilize on the previous day’s recoveries after the slide recorded on fears of a further slowdown in the economy and the rumors – later denied – of an increase in production by OPEC countries at the December meeting.