According to monitoring by SunSirs: Level 1 at the beginning of this weekwhite sugarThe average price was 5,756 yuan/ton, and the average price of first-grade white sugar on weekends was 5,740 yuan/ton, a price drop of 0.28%, and a price drop of 1.24% compared with the same period last year.

Market analysis

The price of white granulated sugar in the Yunnan market has not changed significantly, and the price of white granulated sugar in Kunming has remained at 5,560 yuan/ton to 5,580 yuan/ton including tax in the spot market. Dali and Xiangyun offer 5,530 to 5,550 yuan/ton including tax. In the 21/22 crushing season, my country imported 5.3372 million tons of sugar, a year-on-year decrease of 997,800 tons, a drop of 15.75%.

U.S. sugar continued to rise, mainly due to heavy rainfall in Brazil’s main producing areas, which affected the progress of sugarcane harvesting. On the other hand, India’s production and export progress is also slow. Brazil and India, the two major exporting countries, have short-term tight supply, prompting continuous price rises. It is expected that Brazil’s sugarcane production will rebound significantly next year, which will be unfavorable to prices in the medium and long term. On the other hand, it is expected that India’s output in this crushing season will remain high, and its export volume will continue to remain high. The supply in the international sugar market is still relatively loose.

Outlook

With the superposition of good news at home and abroad, it is expected that the price in the market outlook will be dominated by strong shocks.

