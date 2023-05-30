Home » Positive Tokyo Stock Exchange. Goldman Sachs target on the Topix index
New purchases on the Nikkei 225 index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Focus also on the Topix index (Tokyo Price Index), which remains under special observation, with the buys since the beginning of the year that have led it to shoot to the record of the last 30 years or so.

The stock leapt yesterday to its highest value since July 1990, after a 14% rally since the start of the year.

The Nikkei staged an even bigger rally YTD, up 20%.

Prospects on Japanese stocks continue to be positive and Goldman Sachs predicts that the Tokyo stock exchange will continue to benefit from the “structural changes” affecting the country.

The Wall Street giant’s strategists have set an end-2023 target of 2,200 points for the Topix, up 3% on current levels.

At approximately 7.30 am Italian time, the Nikkei 225 index of the Tokyo stock exchange rose by 0.42%, over 31,365 points.

Regarding the rest of Asian stock markets, sentiment is mixed after the agreement reached between US President Joe Biden and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to raise the US debt ceiling and avert the risk of a US default.

The agreement was reached on Saturday 27 May. At this point, the US Congress will have to approve the text, so that the United States is able to avoid the risk of a debt default.

Purchases on the Seoul Stock Exchange, which rises by 1%. The Hong Kong Stock Exchange falls by 0.80%, while the Shanghai Stock Exchange loses almost 1%. Sydney flat with a change of -0.07%.

