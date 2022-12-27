Piazza Affari confirmed its positive results in the first half hour of trading, with the Ftse Mib index up by 0.7% to 24,046 points. The spread between German 10-year BTPs and Bunds also rose to 211.4 points, with the Italian annual yield up by 8.1 points to 4.559% and the German one up by 6.3 points to 2.446%, highlighting a certain pressure on government bonds. Solo stretch by Saipem (+3%), followed by Moncler (+1.91%), driven by the post-Covid reopenings announced in China. Purchases also on Eni (+1.26%) and Tenaris (+1.24%), despite the few movements in crude oil (Wti unchanged at 79.56 dollars a barrel). Stm rebound (+1.18%), after a long series of difficult sessions for the sector with the exception of last December 21st. Bper (+0.51%), Unicredit (+0.56%) and Banco Bpm (+0.39%) are holding on, Intesa is more cautious (+0.14%), MPS is brilliant (+1.95%) after the confirmation of the ECB’s ‘Srep’ capital requirements for 2023 and the halt to the ban on coupon distribution. Few minus signs, limited to Iveco (-0.42%) and Buzzi (-0.17%), little moves Inwit (-0.13%), Erg (-0.12%), Generali (-0, 1%), Poste (-0.04%), Pirelli (-0.15%) and Tim (-0.05%). Among the stocks with lower capitalization, Juventus (+3.43%) and Unieuro (+3%) sprint, weak Italian Exhibition Group (-3.8%)