Home Business Positive trading place, spread at the highest since October 211 basis points
Business

Positive trading place, spread at the highest since October 211 basis points

by admin
Positive trading place, spread at the highest since October 211 basis points

Piazza Affari confirmed its positive results in the first half hour of trading, with the Ftse Mib index up by 0.7% to 24,046 points. The spread between German 10-year BTPs and Bunds also rose to 211.4 points, with the Italian annual yield up by 8.1 points to 4.559% and the German one up by 6.3 points to 2.446%, highlighting a certain pressure on government bonds. Solo stretch by Saipem (+3%), followed by Moncler (+1.91%), driven by the post-Covid reopenings announced in China. Purchases also on Eni (+1.26%) and Tenaris (+1.24%), despite the few movements in crude oil (Wti unchanged at 79.56 dollars a barrel). Stm rebound (+1.18%), after a long series of difficult sessions for the sector with the exception of last December 21st. Bper (+0.51%), Unicredit (+0.56%) and Banco Bpm (+0.39%) are holding on, Intesa is more cautious (+0.14%), MPS is brilliant (+1.95%) after the confirmation of the ECB’s ‘Srep’ capital requirements for 2023 and the halt to the ban on coupon distribution. Few minus signs, limited to Iveco (-0.42%) and Buzzi (-0.17%), little moves Inwit (-0.13%), Erg (-0.12%), Generali (-0, 1%), Poste (-0.04%), Pirelli (-0.15%) and Tim (-0.05%). Among the stocks with lower capitalization, Juventus (+3.43%) and Unieuro (+3%) sprint, weak Italian Exhibition Group (-3.8%)

See also  [视频]Microsoft posts about the new Windows 11 Bloom wallpaper and Windows 11 logo-Windows 11

You may also like

Mps, ECB confirms capital requirements. And removes the...

Fipe: New Year’s Eve at a restaurant for...

Mps, the ECB removes the ban on dividends...

Home Furnishing丨Roman Shares: Shareholder Kunzhong Yuanxin reduced 1,083,400...

Cars 2023, electric and many SUVs will monopolize...

From January to November, the profit structure of...

Fintech, buy now-pay later also runs at Christmas

Stock index futures rose across the board, IF...

Today’s Stock Exchanges, December 27th. Chinese reopening boosts...

Redmi Watch 3 adds Bluetooth voice calls: answer...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy