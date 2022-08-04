Positive session for the European lists, including Piazza Affari which sent the penultimate day of trading up by 0.31% to the archive. In detail, in Milan, the Ftse Mib index ended trading at 22,645 points (+ 0.31%). At the international level, we look at the move by the Bank of England which, as expected, has revised up the rates by 50 basis points but also at the various macro data arrived during the day, including US unemployment benefits and industrial orders in Germany .

But in Piazza Affari, one of the dominant market themes remains the earnings season which continues unabated. Several of the big names of the Ftse Mib who are communicating the accounts for the second quarter in these days. Among these Tenaris which after a brilliant start has gradually lost ground to close trading at € 12.62, down 3.81%. The company ended the second quarter with revenues up to $ 2.8 billion and a net profit that rose to 634 million (+ 118%). The Bloomberg consensus indicated quarterly revenue of 2.67 billion and profits of 484 million. In the second half of the year Tenaris expects further sales growth and stable margins, with higher prices that will offset the cost increases.

A negative sign also for Banco Bpm and Telecom Italia which lost 3.26% and 3.01% respectively after the presentation of the financial results, which ended up under the analysts’ lens and which did not warm the market. The worst on the list, however, is Saipem which lost 5.47% in a session in which oil was weak, with the WTI moving in the area of ​​90 dollars a barrel in the afternoon.

Conversely, DiaSorin was the best of the Ftse Mib with a growth of 4.34% in the aftermath of the better than expected quarterly accounts and the revision of the guidance. Banca Mediolanum also showed its muscles on the Stock Exchange (+ 2.54%) in the aftermath of the results of the second quarter and the presentation of an outlook on the interest margin above expectations. The group led by Massimo Doris also collected the new valuation of Equita, with the target price increased by 7%.

Off the main list, positive debut for Siav (+ 4%) on Euronext Growth Milan. The company active in Italy in the Enterprise Content Management sector represents the fifteenth admission since the beginning of the year on the Borsa Italiana market dedicated to small and medium-sized enterprises and brings the number of companies currently listed on Euronext Growth Milan to 182.