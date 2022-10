Wall Street is proceeding apace with all three major US indices in positive territory. In detail, the S&P 500 index moves up by 1% to 3,840 points; while the Nasdaq Composite index stands at 11,125 points with a progress of 1.6%. In particular, the purchases of today’s session relate to technology stocks such as Apple (+ 0.85%), Microsoft (+ 0.65%), Google (0.98%).