The crisis of confidence at the systemically important major bank Credit Suisse is coming to a head: customers are withdrawing their money, shareholders are turning their backs on the bank and, according to media reports, other banks are said to have restricted their cooperation with CS. The report by the renowned “Financial Times” also caused excitement, according to which talks between UBS and CS as well as the National Bank SNB and the supervisory authority Finma regarding a takeover were taking place this weekend. The most important questions and answers about the turbulence surrounding CS.

Andi Lüscher Business editor, SRF

Andi Lüscher has been working for Swiss radio and television SRF since 2011. He is a business journalist and moderator of the program “SRF Börse”. He publishes in particular on the stock exchange, financial and labor markets.

In the case of Credit Suisse, it is not always easy to distinguish between facts and rumours. How likely is it that talks between UBS and CS are now taking place?

The “Financial Times” or “FT” for short is an important financial medium with good contacts in business and politics. This message must therefore be taken seriously. The fact that UBS could appear as a savior in times of need is also not unreasonable. However, I believe that this is one of several scenarios that is now being examined. The federal government should also be involved in the talks. A solution would first and foremost have to be able to guarantee the stability of the entire financial system, both in Switzerland and globally. It is quite obvious that the supervisory authorities discreetly informed the “FT” about the planned talks. In this way, the markets can be prepared for future developments.

Events are unfolding this week. On Wednesday morning it was still “everything under control”, now people are already talking about concrete rescue plans. How can that be?

Everything can happen very quickly in the financial system. We already saw that when UBS was rescued 15 years ago. When other banks turn off the money supply to CS, things quickly become threatening. Or if customers were further unsettled by the SNB’s liquidity injection instead of being reassured, this could have led to further outflows of money. The pressure from foreign central banks on Switzerland to come up with a solution soon is also likely to be immense. But we don’t know how dramatic it really is. So far, neither Credit Suisse nor the state have created enough transparency for this.

As a CS customer, should you now bring your money to safety?

Everyone has to answer this question for themselves. It’s not my place to give advice here. The fact is: every franc that is withdrawn exacerbates the crisis. And it is also a fact that the Confederation, SNB, Finma and CS will do everything to ensure that the damage to CS customers is limited, even in extreme cases. In addition, deposits of up to CHF 100,000 are protected, i.e. not at risk. The rational answer that takes into account the economy as a whole is therefore: No.

At the moment we do not know what is being negotiated behind the scenes. There are several scenarios. What are the most likely?

If those involved come to the conclusion that Credit Suisse can weather the current storm without taking extreme measures, it could continue as before – with the financial support of the SNB, of course, and possibly also with assistance from the federal government. If this is no longer considered possible, the bank could be split up. After that, the individual units would have to be sold to other financial institutions. There would certainly be many interested parties for attractive units like the Swiss business. For the ailing investment banking, on the other hand, a separate solution would have to be found at best.

Would a takeover of UBS make sense?

She would certainly have the size and strength for this. But there are also numerous risks. Just think how big the new UBS/CS would be. The “too big to fail” problem would take on a completely different dimension. In addition, there would probably be massive job cuts. It is therefore to be hoped that Credit Suisse can continue to exist. What should also not be underestimated: If there were only one big bank in Switzerland instead of the current two, this would certainly not be ideal from a competitive point of view. At the same time, CS is also involved in many Swiss financial services that are hardly noticed by the public. For example in business with institutional investors, such as pension funds.

In addition to UBS, the “FT” is now bringing Blackrock, the world‘s largest asset manager, into play as a takeover candidate. A realistic scenario?

Blackrock is already an important business partner of Credit Suisse and a financially strong one at that. However, Blackrock SRF writes: “We have no plans to take over Credit Suisse in whole or in part. We have no interest in such a takeover either.”