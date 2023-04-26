Possible Rises Coming for Gold? Has the Yellow Metal Completed the Reductions?

Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

The high levels of inflation have turned the spotlight back onoro in 2023: indeed there may be new rises arriving for them.

After several months of rebates, in November 2022, when it was all too clear that inflation would not be transitory, investors started buying gold, albeit timidly. The yellow metal has always been considered a “store of value”, that is, an asset capable of to protect at least in part the purchasing power of money.

This article talks about:

Sure, with inflation soaring we would have expected an unprecedented surge in gold

It wasn’t like that. However, a more in-depth analysis of gold could reveal interesting reflections and considerations on the possible movements of gold in the coming months.

The yellow metal jumped almost 10% in November alone. 8.3% to be exact! The gains then continued through December and January, before a correction in February and then another strong rally through mid-April.

Big monthly rises for gold, how frequent are they?

If for the stock markets, rises of just under double digits in the space of a month can be considered “normal” events, it is a different matter for gold.

The November 2022 jump of almost ten percentage points is a rather rare event.

At this point it is essential to understand how gold moves in the months following the rare but substantial monthly increases.

What happens to gold after major rally monthly?

Statistically, large increases in gold on a monthly basis tend to kick off larger spikes in subsequent months.

In particular, monthly increases of more than 8% then led to gains of 5.5% in three months and almost 20% over the following year.

A performancethat on an annual basis, well over double the typical return of the equity market and even more than the average compound annual return of gold.

What direction will the yellow metal take in the coming months?

Most investors are led to believe that after such major rallies, the asset’s bullishness is over.

According to history, however, earnings like these often signal the beginning of a uptrend. It doesn’t just apply to gold, but to most investments.

Indeed, after the rise in November, in the following two months, and therefore in December and January, gold appreciated by almost 10% from the first peak in November.

If we consider the 20% average gold has recorded in the year following the monthly rallies as the maximum expansion for 2023, the yellow metal could rise to around $2,150.

A figure that could be considered credible, as gold would end up just above

its all-time high reached in August 2020 and retested in March 2022. Wouldn’t it,

therefore, a particular grit is required to be able to expand further.

Another aspect to consider is the timing. A $2,150 level considering prices

current, would leave room for just over 7% between now and October/November. By itself

it is no small thing on a half-yearly basis (corresponds to an annual return higher than

15%).

But there’s more!

Gold has proven to be even a bit volatile and then could register in

these months of corrections such as to make the potential gain even more

tempting.

In short, to the disappointment of having seen theoro expand little in the face of inflation

runaway, an expansion may follow beyond measure in 2023.

Of course, we’ve talked about evidence-based gold performance here

historical. There is no certainty that this will occur but since in investing

there is practically no certainty of anything, the best way to approach is to see

what happened, in the past, to a certain event.

And as mentioned, more than once in the past after a strong rally monthly an interesting subsequent upside followed.