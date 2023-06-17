Post and SBB bosses earn more than 1 million

Over 1 million francs: these are the top earners in Swiss state-owned companies The Post calculates the wages of their boss small. Roberto Cirillo receives significantly more than stated in the annual report.

Overall, Roberto Cirillo earned more than Post’s annual report as Head of Post. Photo: Jean-Christophe Bott / Keystone

Now the ranking of the best-earning federal managers is official. The top earner is Swisscom CEO Christoph Aeschlimann with a total salary of a good 1.8 million francs. The other two podiums go to Post boss Roberto Cirillo and SBB driver Vincent Ducrot. That’s from the latest Federal Management Salary Report out, which was published on Friday.