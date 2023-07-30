Post buys a mixed forest in Germany

The Post is now also a forest company: The Swiss state-owned company buys 2,400 hectares of mixed forest in Germany

Swiss Post wants to become climate-neutral. Because she can’t do it herself, she invests in projects to reduce CO2 – also abroad.

The mixed forest in the German state of Thuringia now belongs to Swiss Post.

Image: Swiss Post

Turn yellow into green. This is the motto of Swiss Post, which says it has set itself an “ambitious climate target”: From 2030, the state-owned company wants to be “climate-neutral” in its own operations, from 2040 along the entire value chain, i.e. also in all activities in the upstream and downstream processes. In doing so, Swiss Post is meeting the expectations of politicians and at the same time doing something for its own survival, as CEO Roberto Cirillo recently stated at a media interview: “You can’t survive in the market without net zero.”

