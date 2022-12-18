Mortgage rates at 6% with the latest rate hike by the ECB. The forecast was drawn up by Fabi, the banking union led by Lando Maria Sileoni, a few days after the announcement on rates – but also by QT (Quantitative Tightening) – by the European Central Bank which, especially in Italy, has unleashed a wave of controversy, especially from representatives of the Italian government.

In practical terms, the question is pounding: How much will mortgage rates go up?

Fabi replied with an ad hoc analysis, accompanied by graphs and charts, starting with:

Mortgage rates: trajectory towards 6%

“After months of rate hikes and variable mortgages bordering on sustainabilitythe final squeeze of the European Central Bank at the end of 2022 is a ‘Christmas gift’, albeit a long-awaited one, that the ECB is giving to European citizens and is marking an important step to confirm – in the very short term – the trajectory of the cost of loans towards 6% . If the average rates stood at around 3.2% in October, when the cost of money was 2%, some intermediaries on the market are already offering mortgages with interest rates above 5%.

Consequentially, “con the cost of borrowing increased by half a percentage point to 2.5%, the 6% horizon appears ever closer. Although it does not represent a shock for consumers, already experiencing a slowdown in spending and penalized by inflation and low growth, the move by the European Central Bank represents not only the pretext for making less use of credit, but also the probable cause of ever more repayments difficult”.

“In fact, it will not be enough for the banks take advantage of the rate hike and expand the offer of financial products other than mortgages ‘because the fate of those who don’t make it in time to sign a subrogation or to partially repay the loan already in place, it is already marked and will add up to the shadow that has been looming for months on real wages and installments already on the increase of those who have to repay their debts’”.

“Il cost of mortgages more than quadrupled in fact, it has continued to intimidate households and businesses for months, and if their financial capacity continues to be under stress, the inevitable repercussions on installments and new loans will only increase and lead to redesigning the behavior of households and businesses, triggering a unsustainable condition that will harm not only the citizens, but the whole system. The decision of the European Central Bank it will therefore raise the interest rates on mortgages to households, with the exception of those at fixed rates, already contracted with the banks.

So commented the Fabi report on mortgage rates the general secretary of Fabi, Lando Maria Sileoni:

“Italian families, however, they must not give up the dream of life, the purchase of a house, because when interest rates drop and become more favourable, it will be possible to pay off the old mortgage with a new, more advantageous one”.

Said this“for young people who want to buy a house it is essential that the government economically strengthen the State Guarantee Fund”.

Mortgages, consumer credit and other loans

The report found that, “over the last five years, mortgage loans, according to this analysis, they rose by as much as 46.1 billion (+12.2%) from 379.1 billion to 425.2 billion, consumer credit of 11.9 billion (+11.7%) from 102.5 billion to 114.4 billion while the other loans they dropped by 4.1 billion (-2.9%) from 144.7 billion to 140.5 billion”.

“As for business, in the same period there was an overall double-digit reduction in loans equal to 11.4 billion (1.7%) going from 678.5 billion to 667 billion. This drop, it is highlighted, ‘mainly concerned the short-term loan component for 65.8 billion (-30.3%). Reduction that did not offset the growth recorded in loans over 5 years, which increased by 59.39 billion (19.9%). On the side of medium-term loans (up to 5 years), the reduction was more limited but still led to a contraction of 4.9 billion (-3.0%)”.

“From 2018 to last October – concludes Fabi’s analysis– household credit increased by 54 billion, an increase of 8.6% which brought the stock from 626.2 billion to 680.2 billion. The greatest accelerations were recorded in the sectors first home loans and consumer loans while a decrease – albeit limited – was concentrated in the ‘other loans’ sector”.

“Looking at the first 10 months of the current year, bank loans to households grew by an average of 2.6%against a 1% increase in business loans”.