Business

Government, Fdi’s push to strengthen itself within the coalition

The regional elections in Lombardy e Lazio they issued a clear verdictthe centre-right is the majority in Italia and there is towing the coalition Fdithe party led by the premier Melons. Each electoral test – reads the Corriere della Sera – produces political consequences. And it is true that the result of the last round “strengthens il government and consolidates the compactness of the center-right”, as Meloni says. But every medal has its reverse. In fact last night, sheltered from festivities and from the usual exultant declarations, the prime minister’s closest circle already hinted at the future, at the need to “to accelerate a reflection on reorganization of the alliance“. A task that “only she can take on”. Of course, FdI has not cannibalized Lega e Come on Italy: an outcome that could have destabilized relations in the majority. But Salvini’s downsizing is evident, like the data obtained from Berlusconi. Hence the idea of ​​making the executive of “right-center“, the first step will already be in the Junta in Lombardy.

For the two parties – continues the Corriere – the victory of coalition allows you to hide the respective difficulties. But the alliance is also one straitjacket. It will therefore be up to the premier to untie a very intricate knot, imagining to “reorganize the center-right” without breaking it. Meloni will have a year of time available before the next electoral appointments: le Europeanthe municipal and probably also Provincials. Because according to sources accredited to Palazzo Chigi, a “bipartisan willingness” to repeal the Delrio reform and restore the direct vote of citizens for the choice of provincial presidents.

