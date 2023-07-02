Post: SMS stamps will be abolished – reasons and problems

App compulsion? Why Swiss Post is getting rid of SMS stamps and for whom this is a problem

The SMS stamp became obsolete on July 1st. How Swiss Post justified the abolition and what will change with it.

In future, digital stamps must be ordered via the Post app.

“Thank you and goodbye. The SMS stamp will be discontinued on June 30, 2023. Frank your next letter with the Post-App.» This succinct message recently landed on the cell phones of thousands of people who had used the SMS stamp service. It worked like this: you could request a twelve-digit code by sending an SMS to number 414 and write it on the envelope instead of sticking a stamp on it. The costs were deducted directly from the mobile phone balance.

