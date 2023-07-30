Post, there is an agreement to reduce commissions below 30 euros: what changes

Pos agreement: commissions reduced to a minimum of up to 10 euros and discounts of up to 30 euros

There is good news for the catering, trade and tourism sector. The government managed to find a agreement with banks to reduce commissions on payments with Pos below 30 euros. Why is the news especially good for restaurants, bars and clubs in general? Because the share of micropagamenti is higher than the highlighted average.

The system developed provides for a reduction in the charges borne by the operators for operations within 30 euros and 10 euros. Above all, small merchants, those who have a turnover threshold of 400 thousand euros, are of help. Other categories of traders, service providers and payment circuit managers will also be able to join the protocol if they so wish. However, operators will be free to join.

An agreement, defined “historicalyes Confesercenti (which he estimates savings of up to 500 million a year) and expected for more than 10 years, which has, in fact, the aim of promoting “the digitalisation, modernization and competition of payment services, also through greater understanding, comparability and cost mitigation” with the Pos. The deal was due by March 31, but better late than never.

