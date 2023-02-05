Here are the challenges on which the EU risks disintegrating

Two recent articles, by Mario Monti on Courier of 21 January, and by Salvatore Bragantini on Tomorrow of January 30, will guide us in this attempt at a brief reconnaissance of the state and the prospects of the EU. Monti starts from the immediate challenges that Europe is facing, which would be the consequences economic consequences of the war in Ukraine, Chinese competitiveness and “the massive support with which the US government has decided to accelerate the green transition”a phrase with which Monti conveniently decrypts the somewhat hypocritical US acronym “ira”, inflation reducing act.

These three challenges pose an existential threat to the EU, because attempting to address them could exacerbate the EU’s internal problems to the point of causing its disintegration. This is also the theme of Bragantini’s article, which offers an interesting summary picture of the state of the EU and the disruptive trends underway. The war in Ukraine has highlighted one of the most obvious anomalies of European construction: it has no common foreign policy and no common defence. It was able to flourish, says Bragantini, by delegating defense to NATO, but this delegation inevitably led to a broader political delegation. The EU does not have its own policy on Russia and on the war in Ukraine.

It should be recalled that tension between Russia and Ukraine escalated when Ukrainians strongly expressed their desire to accept the trade deal with the EU rather than joining to the customs union with Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan offered to them by Putin, in the neo-tsarist attempt, but not economically senseless, to reconstitute an ancient large economic area. For the EU, there would be ample scope for trade and customs agreements that would also include these former Soviet countries, including Russia. An attempt in this direction was made by the EU with the “neighborhood policy” of 2004, but indignantly rejected by Russia. We need to negotiate tirelessly taking into account the sensitivities of a former imperial country! Instead today in Europe there is a tendency to take further refuge in NATO and the USA for fear of Russia’s aggressiveness.

On the one hand it is the unavoidable moment for Europe to give itself a clear federal structure, on the other, warns Bragantini, the two main political forces that have supported the construction of Europe, the Populars and the Socialists, seem on the verge of separating. The German Populars are planning an alliance with the Conservatives, including Meloni’s party. An empty shell would probably remain of the EU. On the other hand, the EU still has the problem of resuming its normal functioning after the adventure of the pandemicin which the EU has not only tolerated but promoted some deviations from the usual rules: the surprising and unexpected macroscopic one of the ECB which has absorbed gigantic quantities of public bonds, and that of subsidies to not only families but also businesses.

I believe that this exceptional experiment will need to be carefully studied, also propitiated by a famous letter from Mario Draghi to the Times, which was successful. Will we resume with endless discussions about a new version of the famous, and hated in Italy, Stability and Growth Pact? We will reinvigorate the ECB’s ban on monetizing public debt securities? Or will it be recognized that Europe needs a common tax system, well beyond the fraction of VAT that pertains to the Community budget? This is an alternative feared by many in Europe, mainly due to Italian irresponsibility.

But on the one hand, as long as we are in the EU, we will have to accept our vices, as has been done up to now. I fear that the attempts to induce Italy to reform by waving the bait of the Pnrr have failed, also due to the lack of firmness of the European bureaucracy. On the other hand, the time has come to also look at the third challenge on Monti’s list, the ineffable “wrath”. What is it about? We have already seen the description of Monti. Bragantini’s is more mischievous: “The USA, a former stick of the free market, veers towards protectionism, spending hundreds of billions to be autonomous from China and attract foreign companies,” from which the main purpose of the programme, the conversion to the clean use of ‘energy, is even omitted. Even the EU has its own ambitious green program, which von der Leyen has repeatedly spoken about in recent days.

But it’s not a recent invention of hers, it’s one of the cornerstones of the program on which she was elected: net zero industrytherefore not zero gaseous emissions, but zero balance between entries and de-missions. The goal is the same as that of the Americans, and also the deadline for reaching it, 2050. If it were economically and politically possible to reach it by exploiting the price system, there would be no need to resort to an administratively very elaborate program of public subsidies.

Firms that did not use clean energy techniques would be put out of business, and those that did would be encouraged to enter. But we’ve all witnessed the indignant protests and loud wails as the prices of exactly those gassy substances soared. Indignant protests that not even the United States has dared to challenge with the introduction of Pigouvian taxes on the use of polluting techniques and materials, which economic theory suggests are far more efficient than subsidies and which approximate the “fair” prices.

So, public subsidy programs in the US and Europe. Von der Leyen’s attacks on the US are either pure theater or incomprehensible. If anything, there is a need for coordination of the two programmes, which as far as I know is already being addressed. Then there is the problem of maintaining competition with those countries – and they are very many – which will not adopt any measures net zero. Here some have already cried out for protectionism, including Bragantini as we have seen. Here too, in my opinion, there is ample room for negotiation. But this kind of targeted protectionism is inevitable if, paradoxically, competition is to be maintained.

“The most controversial idea is to substantially soften the Commission’s discipline on state aid, temporarily suspended with the pandemic but which will have to be reintroduced. Softening is insistently requested by France, with which Germany has joined”, writes Monti. And he suggests to Meloni to take the leadership of the EU countries that oppose it. But it is not clear to me what this opposition would lead to. There are, I think, three problems. One, to design a subsidy system for the introduction of clean technologies that keeps subsidy applicants in competition.

This can be technically and administratively difficult, but not impossible. It must be realized that programs of this ambition can be seen as experiments in socialist planning. The action of the market was also foreseen in the economic theories of socialism. Two, identify the source of the subsidies. If each country were to disburse its own funds, Monti, Bragantini, and many, many others complain, there would be disparities in the speed of the green transition between the least and most indebted countries. The proposed solution would be the creation of a common fund, from which to distribute on the basis of common rules: a necessary condition of competitiveness. This is the indication of the commissioner for competition and state aid, Margrethe Verstager, a talented economist repeatedly frustrated. But the fund would be fed by individual states, with their tax revenues. Why then, three, not take advantage of the opportunity to introduce a European tax?

