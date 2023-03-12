Home Business Post wants more money for letters and parcels – little interest for savers
Business

Post wants more money for letters and parcels – little interest for savers

by admin
Post wants more money for letters and parcels – little interest for savers

Swiss Post wants higher prices for letters and parcels – anyone who puts their money in a Postfinance savings account will continue to make a loss in the future

The Post is expecting an increase in the volume of parcels. But the additional income is not enough to compensate for the higher costs. That’s why she wants to push through a price increase for letters and parcels – if the price monitor plays along.

Post boss Roberto Cirillo wants more money for letters and parcels.

Image: Peter Klaunzer / Keystone

Post boss Roberto Cirillo had the carrot and the stick in his luggage when he appeared before the media on Thursday. He emphasized how well positioned Swiss Post was in 2022 despite a consolidated profit of CHF 295 million, which was significantly lower than in the previous year. “We are fit and resilient,” he said. Minutes later he warned that the current year would be the “financially most difficult of recent years”: “We have to tighten our belts. But that won’t be enough.”

See also  England, Liverpool is for sale: the owners evaluate the offers

You may also like

Givaudan and Firmenich are suspected of being a...

Priced at 100,000 yuan, BYD Seagull interior spy...

Neocitran & Co. will be missing until the...

CS expert Fredy Hasenmaile comments on housing cooperatives

News: Another three ASML lithography machines are under...

No layoffs due to closure at the St.Gallen...

Bill Ackman sounding the alarm!The government only has...

This is behind the shift in the Credit...

5,000 francs for a 1-room apartment – ​​Badran...

LAM Research remains on course:

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy