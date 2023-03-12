Swiss Post wants higher prices for letters and parcels – anyone who puts their money in a Postfinance savings account will continue to make a loss in the future The Post is expecting an increase in the volume of parcels. But the additional income is not enough to compensate for the higher costs. That’s why she wants to push through a price increase for letters and parcels – if the price monitor plays along.

Post boss Roberto Cirillo wants more money for letters and parcels. Image: Peter Klaunzer / Keystone

Post boss Roberto Cirillo had the carrot and the stick in his luggage when he appeared before the media on Thursday. He emphasized how well positioned Swiss Post was in 2022 despite a consolidated profit of CHF 295 million, which was significantly lower than in the previous year. “We are fit and resilient,” he said. Minutes later he warned that the current year would be the “financially most difficult of recent years”: “We have to tighten our belts. But that won’t be enough.”