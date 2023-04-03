Home Business Post-withdrawal invoices: the Antitrust fines Vodafone, Wind, Telecom and Fastweb
Post-withdrawal invoices: the Antitrust fines Vodafone, Wind, Telecom and Fastweb

Post-withdrawal invoices: the Antitrust fines Vodafone, Wind, Telecom and Fastweb

Post-withdrawal invoicing: the Antitrust fines Vodafone for 400 thousand euros, Wind for 300 thousand euros, Telecom for 200 thousand euros and Fastweb for 100 thousand euros. The investigations by the Authority for the guarantee of competition and the market made it possible to ascertain the illegitimate conduct of the four telephone operators in the management of terminations of fixed and mobile telephone users, even in the hypothesis of migration to another operator. In particular, critical issues arose in the management of internal procedures for termination of utilities, which gave rise – starting at least from January 2020 – to situations of post-withdrawal billing or, in the event of migration, double billing by the user , which was unlawfully requested to pay the invoices of both the new and the previous operator.

According to the Antitrust, the illegitimate continuation of invoicing – after the request for termination of the service – is attributable to anomalies and technical misalignments between the IT management systems of the internal process of each company, with respect to which the operators, albeit to different extents have not adopted effective control mechanisms and timely intervention.

