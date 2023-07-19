Postal rates, from 24 July the increase starts. This is how prices change

Not just food, energy and holidays. Inflation now also arrives in the post office. Starting from Monday 24 July, new increases for letters and registered mail will start, but sending parcels will also cost more. The list of increases is long and involves both private and business services.

Registered mail, ordinary and priority mail

Starting from the most used services, the increase, authorized by Agcom, provides that sending by ordinary mail within Italy (20 grams) will cost 1.25 euros instead of 1.20 euros. Priority mail for the interior of the country (100 grams) will rise from 2.80 to 2.90 euros. Sending an internal registered letter (for 20 grams) which will go from 5.60 to 5.80 euros is much more expensive.

More savory parcels

According to what can be read on the Poste Italiane website, «the rates of the Poste Delivery Standard (“Ordinary National Parcel”) will be increased in all the weight and format brackets. In particular, the rate for consignments from 0 to 3 kg of standard format will vary from €9.40 to €9.90

For the Poste Delivery International Standard product (“International Ordinary Parcel”) the rates for all destination countries will be increased. In particular, Zone 1, up to 1 kg, will vary from €24.00 to €24.80. The amounts in the case of online pre-acceptance will also vary, in particular Zone 1, up to 1 kg, will vary from € 23.00 to € 23.80.

The rates of International Postapriority will be increased for all formats and weight brackets and for all tariff destination zones. In particular, the rate for items in Zone 1 up to 50 grams, standardized and compact format, will vary from €3.50 to €3.60. This increase will also be applied to the delivery rates of Posta1online abroad».

It’s not over. «The tariffs of International Mail will be increased for all formats and weight ranges and for all tariff destination zones. In particular, the rate for items in standardized format for Zone 1 up to 20 grams will vary from €1.25 to €1.30. This increase will also be applied to the delivery rates of Posta4online abroad».

International recommended

«The rates of International Registered Mail will be increased in all weight brackets and for all tariff destination zones. In particular, the rate for items in Zone 1 up to 20 grams will vary from €7.10 to €7.35. This increase will also be applied to the delivery rates for online registered mail abroad. The rates of the International Insured will be increased in all weight ranges and for all rate destination zones. In particular, the rate for items in Zone 1, with an insured value of up to €50, for up to 20 grams will vary from €8.30 to €8.55».

The criticisms

The first criticisms come from consumer associations. «The decision to increase postal rates is absurd, also because the out-of-pocket costs of the service have not risen, and there don’t seem to be any elements that justify such a rise in rates. We are evaluating the possibility of challenging the Agcom resolution which gives the go-ahead for tariff increases to the TAR» says Carlo Rienzi of Codacons.

