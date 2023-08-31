Postal Savings Bank Makes Preparations for Adjusting Stock Mortgage Interest Rates

Postal Savings Bank Prepares for Re-Pricing of Mortgage Interest Rates

August 31, 2023 – At the Postal Savings Bank’s mid-term performance meeting, Liang Shidong, Director of Retail Business, addressed the proposal by the central bank to guide commercial banks in adjusting interest rates of existing personal housing loans in accordance with the law. Shidong acknowledged that the interest rate adjustment will have an impact on the personal housing loan revenue of the banking industry as a whole. However, he highlighted that the lowered interest rates will offset the relief of early repayment and boost market confidence.

“The re-pricing work actually sounds simple, but it is quite complicated to do,” stated Shidong. Postal Savings Bank has done preparatory work to sort out the policies regarding personal mortgage loans issued in different periods and regions. He emphasized the importance of following regulatory policies in implementing the rate adjustment. The bank has been closely monitoring regulatory developments and analyzing policies to provide services for existing mortgage customers.

A source from a major bank revealed to reporters that the adjustment of the stock mortgage interest rate would be implemented soon, taking into consideration the specific situation.

The Postal Savings Bank’s response comes as market participants await the official announcement and implementation of the policy. It is expected that the adjustment in interest rates will have both short-term and long-term effects on the housing loan market. This move is seen as a proactive step by the government to stimulate market activity and address concerns related to the housing market.

The Postal Savings Bank, being one of the largest banks in the country, holds significant influence in the market. Its preparations for the re-pricing of mortgage interest rates indicate the seriousness with which the bank is approaching this adjustment.

Investors and homeowners should carefully consider the implications of the interest rate adjustment and proceed accordingly. It is crucial to consult with financial advisors and make informed decisions to mitigate any potential risks.

Disclaimer: This article is sourced from China Business News and is published by Oriental Fortune for informational purposes only. The content presented does not constitute investment advice, and readers should proceed at their own risk.

