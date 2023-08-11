Fruit holders 2023, the 3×4 solution is among the most profitable with an interest rate of 2.75%

I postal bonds become competitive again thanks to Deposits and Loans Fund as interest rates in a very short time have gone from 0.5 to 3.5% and are constantly growing. Among the many offers of Italian postone of the most interesting is the long-term solution and in particular i 3×4 savings bonds.

Postal savings bonds 2023, here is the most profitable solution

I postal savings bonds 3×4 they expire after 12 years and if we decide to invest in this instrument, in the event of early repayment, interest will only be paid after the first 3 years. First you are only entitled to a repayment of the principal as they will not have produced any returns. The same happens if you ask for the repayment of the capital before 6 years.

Today i postal savings bonds 3×4 have a yield of 2.75% and it will be possible to request a refund without charge or loss after 3, 6 or 9 years. In addition to the invested capital, the related interest will also be 1.25% by the end of the third year, 1.75% by the end of the sixth year and 2.25% by the end of the ninth year. On expiry they will instead be 2.75%. The yield is gross therefore the tax of 12.5% ​​plus a stamp duty of 0.2% will be subtracted.

By investing 1,000 euros, as confirmed by the Poste Italiane simulator, after 12 years we would have a repayment of 13,366.86 euros with interest at the end of the twelfth year equal to 3,366.86 euros. In 3 years, however, the interest would be 379.71 euros, in 6 years it would be 1,097.02 euros and in 9 years it would be 2,217.15 euros.

I good fruit postal accounts can only be made out to natural persons, even if co-registration to several subjects is allowed (maximum 4), and they are available for amounts of 50 euros and multiples for a total of 1 million euros.

Postal savings bonds 2023, how to sign them

I good postal fruit holders can be subscribed to with maximum convenience in Post Office. Those who hold a postal account or passbook can activate them directly online from the Personal Area or the app.

