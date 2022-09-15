Home Business Poste: Del Fante, with LIS Holding 55 thousand new points of contact with 5 million visits per day
Poste: Del Fante, with LIS Holding 55 thousand new points of contact with 5 million visits per day

“With the € 700 million acquisition of paytech LIS Holding, Poste Italiane strengthens its leadership in digital and proximity payments, offering 55,000 new points of contact to its customers”. Thus Matteo Del Fante, CEO of Poste Italiane, in an interview with TGPoste commenting on the closing of the transaction: “The acquisition – added Del Fante – is explained by the desire to be close to customers by offering our services in the manner which they consider easier. With LIS Holding, we support the 12,800 post offices with 55 thousand new contact points that have about 5 million visits per day ”.

“The LIS points will be a sort of“ buttadentro ”for post offices, explained Del Fante. Citizens will be able to initiate a relationship in the LIS bookshops “that will continue at the post office, where we have significantly diversified our offer. The first product that we have already started testing in Emilia-Romagna is the possibility of going to the tobacconist’s and booking a ticket at the counter or an appointment in the consulting room ”.

