Poste drops ahead of S&P on Italy, analysts await the plan

Poste drops ahead of S&P on Italy, analysts await the plan

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – The prudence of analysts awaiting the new industrial plan and the wait for S&P’s decision on the Italian rating penalize Poste Italiane on Piazza Affari, where the stock dropped more than two points, in a FTSE MIB down however. In view of the presentation of the third quarter accounts, scheduled for November 7, Intermonte analysts note that «although management’s initial plans were to announce the new strategic plan by the end of 2023», «a postponement cannot be ruled out to the first quarter of 2024 and given that the negotiations for the renewal of the employment contract are still ongoing”.

The experts therefore lowered their recommendation on the stock to “neutral” from the previous “outperform”, with the target price cut to 10.4 euros from 12, to take into consideration «slightly lower estimates, a lower correlation of the interest margin to the increase of rates compared to banks and the possible postponement of the strategic plan”, the presentation of which would be “a potential positive factor for the stock”. Analysts also note that “the risk of an equity placement” by the Italian Treasury could weigh on the stock in the short term, as could the renewed pressure on sovereign spreads”. Intermonte thus recommends “taking a break on the title while waiting for the plan”.

