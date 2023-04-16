Poste, Eni, Terna, Enel and Leonardo: the monster salaries of managers. The figures

From Eni to Enel up to Poste, Terna and Leonardo: this is how much top managers earn

A few days from the appointments (between confirmations and twists) of the new top managers to lead the public subsidiaries a question can only arise spontaneously: but how much does he earn a CEO of that caliber? Recall that in the political “waltz”. Claudio Descalzi has been confirmed to drive Eni, Flavio Cattaneo is the new CEO of Enel con Paul Scaroni, former Eni until 2014, chairman. In Italian post other confirmation with Matthew Del Fante managing director, while the presidency has arrived Silvia Roverewife of BNL chairman Andrea Munari.

Reversal instead in Terna where Stefano Donnarumma has been replaced by the first female head of an investee: Josephine of Foggia, former CEO of Nokia. She took the lead instead Leonardo the former Minister of Ecological Transition Roberto Cingolani with Stephen Pontecorvo president. But let’s come to now digits.

