Poste forgiveness with consumers: disputed vouchers are to be fully refunded

Italian post vs consumers: from the Court of Santa Maria Capua Vetere a decision on the value of the savings bonds to be reimbursed

A significant and very important ruling by the Court of Santa Maria Capua Vetere assigned the first point of the game between Poste Italiane and consumers to the latter. And it did so with the new ordinance (n. 8342/2023) relating to the issue of repayments of the P/Q Series savings bonds.

In fact, the requests of savers were accepted in full, with the consequent condemnation of Poste Italiane to reimburse the difference in interest not paid at the time of liquidation.

“The question is from Codacons now known, and for years we have been committed to protecting consumers who have run into these problems, including refunds of postal bonds that are not carried out correctly, non-refunds caused by time-barred vouchers, differences in returns, etc. . We welcome the decision of the Court of Santa Maria Capua Vetere, which restores justice to protect the individual consumer, damaged with the loss of important sums” – concludes the National President of Codacons, the lawyer Marco Donzelli.

