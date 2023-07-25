Poste, growth does not stop. At the end of June the profit exceeded one billion

Poste Italiane confirms the growth trend already highlighted at the beginning of the year in the second quarter. The data for the first half approved by the board of directors show revenues up by 8.3 per cent, to over 6 billion, driven by the increase in interest rates and the increase in retail deposits in financial services (+6.4% increase in revenues of the sector, to 2.66 billion), by the good performance of the parcels and mail sector (+5% to 1.89 billion, thanks also to rate revision measures) and by the rush of payments, which increased revenues by 48% (going from 482 to 717 million at the end of June 2023).

The insurance sector proved to be solid, halting the contraction in revenues at -3% to 772 million, despite the penalization of the Life sector resulting from the lower attractiveness of returns compared to other instruments following the increase in interest rates. Volumes, on the other hand, increased by 14.7%, with gross premiums between the Life and Non-Life sectors amounting to 10.8 billion.

The group led by Matteo Del Fante closed the six-month period with a net profit up 15.7 per cent, to 1.14 billion; in the second quarter the push was greater than the first, with growth of 22 percent. The operating result increased by 10.6 percent, to 1.566 billion. Costs show an increase of 7.5 per cent, to 4.5 billion. Financial assets amounted to 580 billion.

Del Fante: new record operating result at the end of June

«We are pleased to announce another series of strong growth results. Once again, we delivered a solid quarterly performance and closed the first half of the year very positively, with substantial growth in revenues and profitability compared to the same period in 2022. Group operating income increased by 11% to €1.6 billion and set a new record in the first half of the year, reflecting our continued success and solid performance across all our business sectors. We continue to follow strong cost discipline, which allows us to mitigate inflationary pressures, improve operating profit growth and build strong confidence in the visibility of our 2023 guidance. Mail, Parcel & Distribution revenues remain resilient, thanks to repricing actions and a favorable product mix in mail, growth in parcel volumes and favorable business trends in distribution revenues. In financial services, we achieved higher revenues, on a recurring basis, across all lines of business. In insurance services, we recorded constant positive net inflows in a declining market and a relatively low surrender rate, well below the market level. The Non-Life insurance sector has grown and now benefits from the acquisition of Net Insurance, which allows us to accelerate in the protection business. Payments and Mobile continues its path of significant revenue growth, thanks to the positive results in all business lines and the consolidation of LIS, thus becoming the business unit with the highest contribution to the growth of the Group’s top line. The PosteEnergia offer is operational and to date has reached around 300,000 signed contracts».

Del Fante also stated that «the balance sheet remains solid, with a net financial position improving year on year and balance capital ratios, which for the future offer us flexibility on the remuneration of our shareholders. We are working on our new strategic plan, which we will present in the coming months, in order to have all the growth drivers in place for the years to come. There will be a focus on the restructuring of our logistics business and the renewal of our service model, putting the customer first».

