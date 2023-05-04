Poste: in the first quarter profit +9.4% to 540 million

Listen to the audio version of the article

Poste Italiane maintains its course towards growth in the first quarter of the year. All the main budget items, approved by the board, are growing. Revenues increased by 8.1 percent, to 3 billion. The operating result rose by 11.2 per cent to 767 million and, consequently, also the net result rose, which marks an increase of 9.4 per cent to 540 million. Costs also grew, with an increase of 7.1 percent, to 2.3 billion, as a result of the recent acquisitions. Invested financial assets reach 579 billion.

CEO Del Fante: our products protect against turbulence

“The first quarter results are very strong and offer significant visibility into our 2023 guidance, with solid financial performance and profitability generation across all business lines while continuing to maintain a focus on costs. Commercial trends were favorable across all lines of business. Our customers continue to see Poste Italiane as a safe haven for their savings and for most of their daily needs – commented the CEO, Matteo Del Fante -. Our financial products protect our clients from market turmoil throughout the economic cycle, with over 90% of invested financial assets protected from market turmoil. Volumes in the B2C segment of our parcels increased in the context of a stable market, while mail revenues improved thanks to repricing actions and higher value-added services. In the Financial Services segment, the dynamics of interest rates favored the increase in the recurring interest margin and at the same time the postal savings distribution commissions are in line with the objectives for the year 2023. This was a particularly intense quarter for the Insurance Services segment, due to the effect of the adoption of IFRS17. We delivered strong results in a challenging market, with positive net inflows of €2.1 billion together with a redemption rate of less than 4%. We also completed the public tender offer of Net Insurance to accelerate growth of the protection insurance business. The Payments and Mobile segment once again recorded double-digit growth, fully capturing the increase in cashless payments in Italy, with the value of transactions up 18% compared to the previous year, supported by the strong growth of ecommerce. PosteEnergia’s offer has been very well received by our customers, reaching approximately 200,000 contracts signed to date. The strong results from the start of the year position us very well to meet our 2023 targets. Most importantly, we are committed to rewarding all of our stakeholders with sustainable performance in 2023 and beyond, starting with a dividend balance of €0.44 per share which will be paid on June 21st».

The correspondence breathes again with the reprincing

In detail, mail services report a drop in revenues of 0.9 per cent, to 893 million, while the operating result grew by 57.7 per cent, to 88 million, and the net profit by 31.3%, 41 million. The singular aspect is that revenues from mail grew more than those from parcels: +1.9% against +0.1%, and this even if the volumes of mail dropped by 5% while those of parcels increased by 17% (those delivered by postmen). The released note explains that this phenomenon is linked to a repricing of mail services. “Decreases in low-margin products, such as unregistered mail, were offset by increases in higher-margin products such as registered mail and integrated services such as government service notifications.”

The increase in interest rates pushes the interest margin (+30%)

Sale of asset management products, third-party bank products, collection services and interest income drive the growth of financial services, whose revenues mark an increase of 7.9%, to 1.4 billion, and of net profit, which rises by 9.2% to 187 million (+30% the interest margin due to the increase in interest rates). Insurance services did well, with a 5.5% increase in revenues, to 393 million, even if Non-life business revenues decreased by 41.8% to 12 million. Revenues from payment services increased by 48.2%, to 343 million. There were 200,000 energy sales contracts.