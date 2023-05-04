Poste Italiane, +9.4% in the first quarter: net profit of 540 million

Poste Italiane, solid financial performance in the first quarter of 2023: operating result of 767 million

Italian post has communicated the financial results for the first quarter of 2023emphasizing the solid financial performance of the quarter, broadly in line with the achievement of the guidance for the year and communicating a net income of €540 million in the first quarter of 2023, with a sharp increase of 9.4%.

Matthew Del FanteChief Executive Officer and General Manager of Italian postcommented: “The first quarter results are very strong and offer significant visibility into our 2023 guidance, with strong financial performance and profitability generation across all business lines while continuing to maintain a focus on costs. Commercial trends were favorable across all lines of business. Our customers continue to see Poste Italiane as a safe haven for their savings and for most of their daily needs. Our financial products protect our clients from market turmoil throughout the economic cycle, with more than 90% of invested financial assets protected from market turmoil.”

“This was a particularly busy quarter for the Insurance Services segment”, goes on Of the infantryman, “due to the adoption of IFRS17. We achieved strong results in a challenging market, with positive net inflows of €2.1 billion together with a redemption rate of less than 4%. We also completed the tender offer to purchase Net Insurance to accelerate growth of the protection insurance business.”

“The Payments and Mobile segment once again recorded double-digit growth, fully capturing the increase in cashless payments in Italy, with transaction value up 18% on the previous year, supported by strong growth in “e-commerce. PosteEnergia’s offer has been very well received by our customers, reaching around 200,000 contracts signed to date. The solid results at the start of the year position us very well to achieve our goals for 2023. Above all , we are committed to rewarding all our stakeholders with sustainable performance in 2023 and beyond, starting with the dividend balance of €0.44 per share to be paid on June 21,” concludes the managing director and general manager of Poste Italiane, Matteo Del Fante.

Revenue growth

I revenues of the period they were equal to €3 billionin 8.1% growth compared to €2.8 billion in the first quarter of 2022: nel primo trimestre 2023 i ricavi del segmento corrispondenza, pacchi e distribuzione sono stati resilienti, pari a €893 milioni (-0,9% a/a). I ricavi della corrispondenza risultano in crescita del 2% grazie alle azioni di repricing e migliore mix di prodotti. I ricavi dei pacchi sono stabili rispetto all’anno precedente, con un contributo positivo del comparto b2c.

The revenues of financial segment equal to €1.4 billion, up by 7.9% y/y, supported by the growth of the net interest income, and those of the insurance segment They were odds of €393 millions in the first quarter of 2023, up 5.5% on the previous year’s strong result of €373 million and in a challenging market environment. THE life business gross premiums in the first quarter of 2023 they amounted to €6 billion (+21.1% YoY), generating a positive net inflow you seem to €2.1 billion. Non-life gross premiums increased by 63% y/y, reaching €201 million, mainly benefiting from the growth of welfare policies.

I payments segment revenue e mobile grew strongly by 48.2%, settling at €343 million in the first quarter of 2023thanks to the significant contributions of all product lines, the consolidation of lis and the launch of the new energy offer.

